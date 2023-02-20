PACE Co-rapporteurs visit Armenia’s Gegharkunik region

Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC) and Boriana Åberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of obligations and commitments by Armenia, Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan and Member of Parliament Vladimir Vardanyan visited Gegharkunik region on February 19, Governor of Gegharkunik Karen Sargsyan said in a Facebook post.

In the municipality of Vardenis, the co-rapporteurs were briefed on the damages caused by the Azerbaijani aggression on September 13-14, 2022.

The fact-finding group was then accompanied to the border settlements of Sotk and Kutakan to observe the damage caused and the restoration works already carried out.