Neymar carried off as Messi scores late PSG winner

Neymar was carried off on a stretcher before Lionel Messi scored a 95th-minute winner as Paris St-Germain gained an incredible win over Lille, the BBC reports.

PSG had been 2-0 ahead and 3-2 behind after goals from Lille’s Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba transformed the match.

Kylian Mbappe, who opened the scoring, grabbed his second in the 87th minute to give PSG hope of victory.

Messi then won it in dramatic fashion with a 22-yard free-kick.

Despite the win, PSG’s main concern will be for Brazil forward Neymar after the 31-year-old, a goalscorer in the first half, was kicked on his calf and then went over badly on his right ankle five minutes into the second half.

He looked in great pain with his hands over his face as he was carried off at the Parc des Princes.

PSG said a scan had shown no fracture to the ankle, but that more tests would be needed in the next 48 hours to assess the ligament damage.

The French side will hope the Brazilian is fit for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Bayern Munich on 8 March, which they trail 1-0.