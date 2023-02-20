Newly-appointed US Ambassador hands copies of her credentials to Armenian Foreign Minister

On February 20, the newly appointed US Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, Kristina Kvien handed the copies of her credentials to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Congratulating the Ambassador on assuming the responsible position, Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the further deepening of Armenia-US partnership in areas of mutual interest. In the context of advancing the agenda based on common democratic values, the importance of the Armenia-US strategic dialogue format was emphasized.

Minister Mirzoyan appreciated the US support aimed at strengthening institutional capacities in Armenia and promoting democratic reforms of the government.

Issues related to regional security and stability were also discussed at the meeting.

Reference was made to the latest developments in the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, including the tripartite meeting held in Munich.

The Armenian side highly appreciated the efforts invested by the USA, both in the bilateral format and as the co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, in establishing long-term peace in the region.

Referring to the illegal blockade of Nagorno Karabakh by Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that the Azerbaijani side should restore the regime of the Lachin Corridor established by the tripartite declaration of November 9 without any preconditions.