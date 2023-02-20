IDEX 2023: Eighteen Armenian companies showcase defense solutions at UAE exhibition

Eighteen Armenian companies present the latest achievements and potential of Armenia in information, defense and military technologies, engineering solutions under the at IDEX 2023 exhibition of defense technologies in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Not only manufactured products, but also innovative projects are displayed.

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and High-Tech Minister Robert Khachatryan visited toured the exhibition halls, familiarized themselves with the new technologies in the fields of land, sea and air defense.

IDEX is held under the Patronage of H.H Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan President of The United Arab Emirates and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and is organized by Capital Events in association and with the full support of the UAE Ministry of Defense.

IDEX takes place biennially at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), which is centrally located in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.