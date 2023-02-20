February 20, 1988 will remain in Armenian history as a symbol of national awakening, unity and liberation struggle – PM Pashinyan

The spontaneous and massive rallies that began on February 20, 1988 will remain in Armenian history as a symbol of national awakening, unity and liberation struggle, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement.

“The movement was the first step in the restoration of our statehood, by which we regained the determination to live freely and independently, shape our destiny and manage our future,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that the Karabakh movement was to express the right and will of the people of Artsakh to defend their rights and live a dignified life on their own land.

“Even after 35 years, the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh are facing serious challenges. Even today, being under siege, our compatriots are forced to express their will to protect their rights and security. As I have mentioned many times, these actions of Azerbaijan have one goal: to break the will of the people of Nagorno Karabakh to live in their homeland, which, however, I am sure, is unbreakable and unshakable,” PM Pashinyan stated.

“We continue to multiply our efforts to focus international attention on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, because only the unabated activity of the international community can curb Azerbaijan’s aggressiveness and provocative actions, fully implement the commitments made in the tripartite dstatement of November 9, 2020, and unblock the Lachin Corridor,” he continued.

“At the same time, we will continue our consistent steps aimed at solving the socio-economic problems of Artsakh Armenians, overcoming security challenges, forming mechanisms for protecting the rights and security of Artsakh Armenians. The realization of these goals requires unceasing work and we must be steadfast in that work,” PM Pashinyan noted.

Addressing the people of Artsakh, the Prime Minister said: “Be strong and unbreakable for the sake of living and creating peacefully and safely in the homeland. Facing the new global and regional challenges, we must focus our efforts on the implementation of the peace agenda, although we understand the complications and problems that await us along the way. By and large, a peaceful, dignified and safe life has been the substantive goal of the Karabakh movement, and we must move towards that goal.”