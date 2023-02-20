EU Mission in Armenia will contribute to human security, build confidence on the ground – Borrell

The EU Mission in Armenia will contribute to human security, build confidence on the ground and support EU efforts in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, EU High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a Twitter post.

He said the EU Mission is now operational and conducted its first patrol today.

We launched the EU Mission in Armenia #EUMA, which is now operational and conducted its first patrol today.#EUMA will contribute to human security, build confidence on the ground and support EU efforts in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijanhttps://t.co/Wq26ZhbtsK pic.twitter.com/jtQTNafjaI — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 20, 2023

The European Union launched today the EU civilian mission in Armenia (EU Mission in Armenia / EUMA) under the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP).

The EUMA was formally established by a Council Decision on 23 January 2023. Through its deployment on the Armenian side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the objectives are to contribute to stability in the border areas of Armenia, build confidence and human security in conflict affected areas, and ensure an environment conducive to the normalisation efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan supported by the EU.

The total – exclusively civilian – staff of the EUMA will be approximately 100, including around 50 unarmed observers.

The Operational Headquarters of the mission will be in Yeghegnadzor, in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province. EEAS Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC) Stefano Tomat will serve as the Civilian Operation Commander, while Markus Ritter will serve as the Head of Mission.