Armenia, US discuss perspectives of military-technical cooperation

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 20, 2023, 15:27
As part of a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with Jim Hursch, Director of the Defense and Security Cooperation Agency of the US Department of Defense.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to the possibilities of military-technical cooperation were discussed.

