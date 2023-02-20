6.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern Turkey

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck southern Turkey, weeks after a deadly quake devastated the region.

Turkey’s disaster and emergency agency Afad said the tremor occurred at 20.04 local time (17.04 GMT).

Witnesses told the Reuters news agency there had been further damage to buildings in Antakya.

A 7.8-magnitude struck the region on 6 February, killing more than 44,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since that earthquake hit, but the BBC team in the region said today’s tremor felt much stronger than previous ones.

Witnesses said the most it was also felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.

It is currently unclear how much damage it has caused or if there are any casualties.

Antakya, the capital of Turkey’s Hatay Province, was one of the places hit most severely by the earthquake on 6 February.