Munich Security Conference: Armenian, Georgian, Azerbaijani leaders to participate in a panel discussion on South Caucasus

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili will participate in a panel discussion on “Moving Mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus.”

The discussion will be held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference from 16.30 – 17.15 local time (19:30-20:15 Yerevan time).

OSCE Secretary General Secretary General is also expected to participate in the discussion.