EU will send 100-strong mission to Armenia next week – Ursula von der Leyen

The European Union will send 100-member mission to Armenia next week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted after talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“The EU is a committed partner of Armenia. Next week, the EU will send a 100-strong mission contributing to peace and stability,” she said.

“We welcome progress made on democratic reforms and will develop further the potential in our Economic Investment Plan,” Ursula von der Leyen added.

Nikol Pashinyan and Ursula von der Leyenr held a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The interlocutors discussed various issues related to Armenia-European Union cooperation.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the EU is the main partner of Armenia in the implementation of institutional reforms and thanked for the assistance provided in that direction.

Ursula Von der Leyen highly appreciated the process of democratic reforms in Armenia and expressed the readiness of the EU to continue support programs for our country.

The parties exchanged ideas on the projects to be implemented in Armenia within the framework of the Economic and Investment Plan of the EU’s Eastern Partnership.

Reference was made to the situation in the South Caucasus region.