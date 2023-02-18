Armenian Defense Minister to attend military-industrial exhibition in UAE

The delegation headed by Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan has left for the United Arab Emirates on a working visit to participate in the international defense forum and the IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 military-industrial exhibition.

IDEX is held under The Patronage of H.H Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan President of The United Arab Emirates and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and is organised by Capital Events in association and with the full support of the UAE Ministry of Defence.

IDEX takes place biennially at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), which is centrally located in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.