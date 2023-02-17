Turkey postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) has been postponed to the last quarter of the year due to the massive earthquakes that rattled southern Turkey earlier this month.

A written statement made on the ADF’s Twitter account on Feb. 16 said that this year’s meeting of the forum, “which has become an effective platform that promotes peaceful dialogue and comprehensively discusses global and regional issues in a short time,” was scheduled for March 10-12.

The ADF thanked the world leaders, foreign ministers, experts, diplomats and academics who had confirmed their participation in ADF2023 so far.

“Although intense efforts for search and rescue activities and humanitarian aid continue with the help of our friends all over the world, it is obvious that the impact of the disaster is huge and will be felt for a long time,” the statement said.

“Now is the time for Turkey to help those affected by the disaster and rebuild the region. As such, under the current circumstances, it has become necessary to postpone ADF2023 to the last quarter of this year,” said the ADF.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had said he would probably participate in the forum.

Mirzoyan said during a Q&A session at the National Assembly last month that he had received an invitation to attend the event.

Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in March 2022. He held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the event.

The Armenian Foreign Minister paid a visit to Turkey earlier this week. He held talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and visited the Armenian rescuers carrying out search works in the quake-affected city of Adiyaman.