Pashinyan, Macron hold a short meeting in Munich

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 17, 2023, 19:41
In the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Prime Minister Pashinyan had a short meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on regional security and stability issues.

