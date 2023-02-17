Home | All news | Politics | Pashinyan, Macron hold a short meeting in Munich PoliticsTop Pashinyan, Macron hold a short meeting in Munich Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 17, 2023, 19:41 Less than a minute In the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Prime Minister Pashinyan had a short meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The interlocutors exchanged ideas on regional security and stability issues. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 17, 2023, 19:41 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print