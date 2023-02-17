Moscow ready to host a meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs – Zakharova

Russia is ready to host a meeting of the foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today, TASS reports.

She said that at meetings with the special representative of the Russian Foreign Minister Igor Khovayev, representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan confirmed their interest in Russia’s mediation in the negotiations on a peace treaty.

“Both the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides have confirmed their interest in our country’s mediation,” she said, commenting on the trip of Igor Khovayev, Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for promoting the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, to Yerevan and Baku.