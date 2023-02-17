Minister invites Emirati businessmen to invest in Armenia’s agricultural sector

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan met with the Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates Mariam Almheiri as part of his visit to Dubai.

During the meeting, the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the field of agriculture were discussed.

The Minister invited Emirati businessmen to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the land reforms implemented in Armenia and invest in Armenia’s agricultural sector.

Minister Vahan Kerobyan is participating in the largest World Government Summit in Dubai, within the framework of which he delivered a speech on February 14 at the session titled Agility, Innovation and the Government Renewal Challenge.