His Holiness Aram I visits quake-affected Aleppo

Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I paid a one-day pontifical visit to Aleppo on Thursday, February 16th.

The Catholicos was received at the entrance of the Church of the Holy Mother of God by the Prelate of Aleppo, the Diocesan Council, the heads of the community, and the faithful.

In his pontifical address during the Divine Liturgy, His Holiness expressed his solidarity with the people and exhorted the community to remain strong in their faith and cling to the church and to its affiliated structures.

Following the Divine Liturgy, His Holiness received the faithful at the atrium of the church, where he conveyed his speech and gave them his blessings.