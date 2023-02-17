Europol ready to continue close cooperation with Armenian partners

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director of Europol.

Issues related to the further development of cooperation in the fight against crime were discussed.

The Prime Minister referred to the reforms and programs implemented in Armenia’s police system, expressing hope that cooperation will also develop in this direction.

Catherine De Bolle assessed the cooperation with Armenian law enforcement bodies as effective and emphasized Europol’s readiness to continue close cooperation with Armenian partners