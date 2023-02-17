CoE Deputy Secretary General briefed on ongoing blockade of Artsakh

Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly, Head of the Armenian Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Ruben Rubinyan, held meeting today with Council of Europe’s Deputy Secretary General Bjørn Berge.

Welcoming the guest, Ruben Rubinyan valued the cooperation with the Council of Europe and the support of the structure in the process of the ongoing democratic reforms in Armenia.

Mr Berge, in turn, hailed the high level of the Armenia-CoE cooperation.

During the meeting reference was made to regional issues. The Armenian parliamentarians drew attention to the blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan for more than two months and the humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh as a result.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the effective collaboration in a number of directions.