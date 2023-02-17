Armenian rescuers complete mission in Turkey, return home

The search and rescue team from Armenia completed their work in Adiyaman and is about to return to Armenia, Member of the Turkish Parliament, ethnic Armenian Garo Paylan informs.

“The team worked day and night to pulled out many of our citizens from the rubble,” Paylan said.

Հայաստանի փրկարարական ջոկատը Ատըեամանի իր աշխատանքները աւարտեց ու վերադարձաւ երկիր։

Ջոկատը զօր ու գիշեր աշխատելով բազմաթիւ քաղաքացիներ փրկեց փլատակներէն։

Շնորհակալութիւն… 🇦🇲 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/xwo7nnRNLe — Garo Paylan – Կարօ Փայլան (@GaroPaylan) February 17, 2023

Armenia dispatched a 27-member team to Turkey immediately after the devastating earthquakes that rocked the country on February 6. The Armenians carried out search and rescue works in the city of Adiyaman,

On February 15, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan visited the earthquake-affected city, where he met the rescue team of Armenia and familiarized with the process of distributing humanitarian aid sent by the Republic of Armenia.

The commander of the search and rescue squad of Armenia presented to Minister Mirzoyan the work carried out by the Armenian rescue workers, noting that in cooperation with their colleagues, they managed to pull three people alive out of the rubble.