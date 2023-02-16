UEFA asked to block any Qatar-based bid for Manchester United

UEFA has been urged to block any Qatar-based bid for Manchester United amid concerns over the integrity of European competitions, the Daily Mail reports.

The human rights group FairSquare has written to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin to express concerns over Qatari investors owning both United and French club Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gulf state, which hosted last year’s World Cup, already owns PSG through Qatar Sports Investments [QSI], which is closely linked to the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority [QIA].

Sportsmail revealed last week that Qatari investors are ‘confident’ of blowing away any competitors in the bidding war for the Old Trafford club, with a deadline for offers looming on Friday.

United’s present American owners, the Glazer family, are seeking more than £6billion for the club and there is the prospect of another enormous bill to redevelop Old Trafford.