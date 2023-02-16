DigiTec 2022: Yerevan to host the region’s largest tech expo and conference in March

On March 10-12, Yerevan will host DigiTec 2022 – the region’s largest technological exhibition and conference. The event will be organized by the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).

Around 120 local and international, experienced and start-up companies are set to participate in the DigiTec exhibition this year and more than 60,000 visitors are expected. Traditionally, the exhibition is free for visitors. Optional online registration will be launched this year.

DigiTec Summit will consist of a series of keynote panel discussions and presentations, and will be distinguished by the participation and lively exchange of views and experiences by leading entrepreneurs, executives, researchers, academicians and policy makers.

This year’s speakers include Razmik Hovaghimian (Graph Ventures), Suvi Linden (Former Minister of Transport and Communications of Finland), Nir Chinsky (Regional Managing Director, Google Cloud), Pierre Hennes (Granatus Ventures), Davit Baghdasaryan (Krisp), Anu Nurma (Estonian Research Council), Tony Safoyan (SADA Systems), and Andrei Zdravkovic (AMD), as well as a number of other industry leaders from around the world.

The discussions during the DigiTec 2022 summit will focus on “Ambitious Tech: Enabling open economies to be more resilient in an increasingly unstable world.”