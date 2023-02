Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan will leave for Munich on a working visit on February 16-19. The Prime Minister will participate in the official opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference.

Within the framework of the conference, Nikol Pashinyan will have a series of bilateral meetings with foreign partners.

Ms. Hakobyan is expected to meet with Silvana Koch-Mehrin, president and founder of Women Political Leaders organization.