Armenia hands over new proposals on draft peace treaty to Azerbaijan

Armenia has worked out new proposals on a peace treaty and handed them over to Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

The document has been handed over to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, as well, he said.

“We are working on the draft with the following logic – to get a document ready to be signed any moment. It’s clear that the document should be acceptable to Azerbaijan, as well, and we do hope that the progress achieved during the three stages of negotiations can be developed further,” PM Pashinyan said.

“Our vision is that the document should include such logic of agreements and a system of checks-and-balances that will rule out any scenario that could disrupt lasting and stable peace,” he added.

According to the Prime Minister, the signing of the document should not lead to war, this time on the basis of the peace treaty, but to a real lasting peace, he stressed.

Nikol Pashinyan retreated the commitment of the Government to sign such document as soon as possible.

“I’m ready to take up that responsibility,” the Prime Minister concluded.