Armenia, Azerbaijan need to find a way to de-escalate tensions – Ned Price

We welcome countries around the world stepping up and showing up for the people of Turkey, for the people of Syria who have been devastated by these massive earthquakes that struck on February 6th, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said at a daily briefing, commenting on Armenian Foreign Minister’s visit to Turkey.

“A number of countries have demonstrated a generosity of spirit that will be necessary if we are going to be able to address the full consequences and implications of these massive earthquakes. The United States has attempted to lead by example. So far, we have already contributed or announced $85 million in support from the U.S. Government to the response in Turkey and in Syria,” the Spokesman said.

Speaking about Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization, Price said: “Our message to both Armenia and Azerbaijan, to the parties themselves, but also to the entire region is the need to find a way to de-escalate tensions to put this back on a path towards a comprehensive and lasting peace.”

“We have been engaged in that effort; we’ve been engaged in that effort bilaterally, we’ve been engaged in that effort multilaterally, and we’ll continue to do everything we can as the United States directly with the parties, through multilateral institutions and groupings, to advance that cause. It is our hope that other countries will send precisely the same message, but I’m not in a position to speak to the messages that other countries are sending,” the Spokesperson said.