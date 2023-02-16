Armenia, Turkey will work to open the border for nationals of third countries before the start of tourist season

Armenia and Turkey will try to speed up the implementation of agreements to open the land border for nationals of third countries and diplomatic passport holders before the start of the tourist season, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the government sitting today.

He reiterated that the two countries will also work to restore the historic bridge of Ani. An agreement was reached during talks between Armenian and Turkish Foreign Ministers in Ankara on Wednesday.

“There is an agreement to speed up the process of dialogue aimed at full opening of the border,” Mirzoyan said.

He noted that the Armenian rescuers carrying out search and rescue works in Turkey will return home today through the land border.