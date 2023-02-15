Rust filming to resume with Alec Baldwin in lead role

Filming on the Western movie Rust is to resume this spring, according to US reports, with producer Alec Baldwin remaining in the the starring role, the BBC reports.

It comes after Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

A mix of new and old crewmembers will work on the film, with Bianca Cline filling in for the late Ms Hutchins.

Baldwin had been rehearsing a scene for Rust when the shooting, which led to the 42-year-old Ukrainian’s death, occurred at a ranch near Sante Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.

The movie was expected to resume filming in January, after the Hollywood star reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Mr Hutchins.

But then fresh charges of involuntary manslaughter were brought against him, and the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, by the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office last month.

Lawyers for both denied any wrongdoing and said they intended to fight them in court.

Baldwin’s lawyer, Luke Nikas, called the decision to charge the actor “a terrible miscarriage of justice”.

“Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set,” Mr Nikas said. “He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”