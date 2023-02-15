Elon Musk donates almost $2bn of Tesla shares to charity

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk says he donated around $1.95bn worth of shares in his electric carmaker to charity last year, the BBC reports.

The donation of 11.6 million shares was described in a filing with US regulators as “a bona fide gift.”

The filing did not name the recipient, or recipients, of the donation.

Also on Wednesday, Mr Musk said that towards the end of this year would be a “good time” to find someone to succeed him as the chief executive of Twitter.

The document lodged with the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed the donation was made between August and December last year.

It is not the first time Mr Musk has given Tesla stock to charity. He donated around $5.74bn worth of shares in 2021, according to a regulatory filing.

He also said on Twitter that year, that he planned to donate $20m to schools in Cameron County and $10m to the city of Brownsville in Texas for “downtown revitalization.”