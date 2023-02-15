Direct flights between Riga and Yerevan to be launched in May

Air Baltic is going to launch direct Riga-Yerevan flights in May 2023, Armenia’s Tourism Committee informs.

As part of the program of familiarization trips to Armenia, on February 11 the Tourism Committee held a B2B meeting of tour agencies of Armenia, the Baltic and Scandinavian countries in Yerevan, which was an opportunity for the participants to establish partnership ties and discuss cooperation and future projects.

The program is supported by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

“Air Baltic is going to launch direct Riga-Yerevan flights in May 2023, which will contribute to increasing the tourism flow between the countries,” the Committee said in a Facebook post.