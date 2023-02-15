Charles Aznavour biopic slated for release in 2024

The Charles Aznavour biopic is slated for release in 2024, the Armenian Film Society informs.

The feature film is being spearheaded by French slam poet and lyricist, Fabien Marsaud, known professionally as Grand Corps Malade. The project has been in the works since 2020, in collaboration with Nicolas Aznavour, Charles Aznavour’s son, and filmmaker Mehdi Idir.

Grand Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir previously collaborated on films such as PATIENTS and SCHOOL LIFE. SCHOOL LIFE was co-written and co-directed by the duo, while PATIENTS was written by Grand Corps Malade and co-directed by the duo. PATIENTS is a 2016 film that was nominated for 4 César Awards, the French equivalent to the Academy Awards.

Charles Aznavour and Grand Corps Malade recorded the song “Tu es donc j’apprends” together in 2010— a song which Charles Aznavour had asked Grand Corps Malade to write for him.