Armenian Ambassador briefs Amnesty International’s Secretary General on dire situation caused by blockade of Artsakh

Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan has briefed Agnes Callamard, the Secretary General of Amnesty International on the dire humanitarian situation/catastrophe, caused by illegal and blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the REAIMsummit (Responsible AI in the Military Domain Summit).

Ambassador Balayan called for bold actions to open the road of life for 120000 people Artsakh.