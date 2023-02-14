World

Norway to send eight Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Norway says it will send eight German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine – having earlier committed to delivering the vehicles without specifying a number, the BBC reports.

Its defense ministry has also promised to send up to four support vehicles based on Ukraine’s needs – as well as ammunition and spare parts.

Germany – which makes the much-coveted Leopard 2s – confirmed last month that it would provide Kyiv with 14 of its own tanks, following weeks of pressure from other nations.

