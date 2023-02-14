New video depicts the true intentions of Azerbaijani “eco-activists”

The Tatoyan Foundation has released new video chronicling one of multiple episodes which depict the true intentions of the “eco-activist” agents of the Azerbaijani government who have been blocking the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and the world for two months.

The video shows the Azerbaijanis insulting the indigenous people of Artsakh, an indivisible part of the Armenian people, and rejoicing about their blocking of the road.

“This is indicative of their attitude and true intentions,” the Tatoyan Foundation says.

The video was shot on December 14, two days after the road was blocked.

This video has been analyzed and will be included in a forthcoming report exposing many of the so-called “eco-activists.”