Council of Europe to launch new Action Plan for Armenia

Council of Europe Deputy Secretary General Bjørn Berge will pay a working visit to Yerevan between 15 and 17 February 2023. On 16 February 2023, he will launch the new Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2023-2026 together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

The agenda includes a presentation of the new Action Plan and an interactive discussion between high level representatives of the Armenian authorities and the Council of Europe on the progress achieved under the previous Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022. The priority areas for co-operation between the Council of Europe and the Republic of Armenia under the new Action Plan include:

to enhance the effectiveness of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) system and the protection of human rights in the biomedical field as well as the freedom of the media;

to combat violence against women and improve children’s rights;

to combat discrimination and promote the rights of minorities;

to ensure respect for social rights;

to enhance the independence and efficiency of justice;

to fight corruption and cybercrime;

to improve the healthcare conditions in prisons and enhance the role of probation in the judicial system;

to promote good governance and local government reforms.

The event will be attended by representatives of the Government of Armenia, the National Assembly, diplomatic representations and international organizations, civil society and academia.

It is the third Action Plan of the Council of Europe for Armenia.