Armenian “Armath” laboratory expanding to Glendale

On March 18-26, the delegation of the “Armath” national educational program is expected to visit the USA to raise awareness about the program among representatives of the Armenian community and the technology sector. The delegation will be headed by Hayk Chobanyan, executive director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises.

On March 18, the first “Armath” engineering laboratory will open at the United States Sports Academy in Glendale. On March 19, an awareness party will be held on the Hero House platform. Meetings with the community will be held at St. Andrew’s Church in Cupertino (Silicon Valley), and at St. John’s Armenian Apostolic Church in San Francisco.

The opening of the first “Armath” laboratory in the US is a good opportunity to present the “Armath” vision and perspectives to the Armenian community in the US and to form new and more effective ways of cooperation,” Hayk Chobanyan says.

Last month an “Armath” engineering lab opened at the National College of Kuwait. Another lab was opened in Paris on November 24, 2022.