Armenia ready for opening of shared border with Turkey any time – Armen Grigoryan

Armenia is ready for opening of the shared border with Turkey and normalization of relations any time, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan said at a briefing with journalists.

He reminded that an agreement on opening the border for nationals of third countries was reached between Armenia and Turkey but added that no timeframe was discussed.

“The Armenian and Turkish sides are holding discussions on the issue and will continue the discussions, hoping that it will take place as soon as possible,” Grigoryan said.

The Armenian-Turkish border gate opened for the first time in 30 years on Sunday, February 12, to allow through the humanitarian aid for quake-affected people of Turkey.