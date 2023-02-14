Armenia, India discuss perspectives of expanding bilateral military cooperation

Armenia’s Deputy Defense Minister Karen Brutyan has left for India to participate in the “Aero India-2023” defense aviation exhibition and conference organized within its framework.
During the visit, the Deputy Defense Minister met with the Defense Minister of India Rajnath Singh.
During the meeting, the possibilities of expanding cooperation, a number of issues of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation were discussed.
