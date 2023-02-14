Armenia favors discussions between Stepanakert and Baku within internationally visible mechanisms

The peace treaty is about making everything maximally clear, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters at a briefing today.

The Armenian side is working on that clarity, he said.

“We stand for creation of an institute of guarantors, taking into consideration the experience of the past three years, at least,” the Secretary added.

“Armenia favors discussions between Stepanakert and Baku within the framework of an internationally visible mechanism, and Armenia is working with partners to develop this mechanism,” Grigoryan said.

He said the mechanism could be referred to in the peace treaty being negotiated.

Grigoryan noted the Armenian side is currently working on a new version of the draft peace agreement with Azerbaijan and will hand it over to Baku in the near future.

He said the draft treaty makes reference to Nagorno Karabakh, but added that the document is not final yet.