Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe named in PSG squad ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are back in contention ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League first leg against Bayern Munich.

The pair have been two of the best players in the world this season. Messi has recorded 15 goals and 14 assists in all competitions at club level, while also winning Player of the Tournament at the World Cup.

Both players missed Saturday’s defeat to Monaco. Mbappe was absent against his former club due to an injury sustained in PSG’s victory over Montpellier, and Messi picked up a hamstring problem in the Coupe de France loss to Marseille.

The forwards were expected to be on the sidelines for the upcoming Champions League match against Bayern Munich. However, they could feature, having both been named in the club’s matchday squad.

On Saturday, coach Christophe Galtier said he did not think Mbappe would play on Tuesday.

“I don’t think so. He follows his rehabilitation protocol. He was a victim of a muscle injury,” Galtier said. “We will take zero, zero, zero risk with Kylian.”

But Mbappe trained on Sunday and on Monday was seen in the part of training which is open to the media, participating in an exercise with Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verratti, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos.

Qatari-owned PSG are seeking to stay on course to win the Champions League for the first time in their history.