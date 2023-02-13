By creating uncertainty, Azerbaijan is advancing its goal of ethnic cleansing – Ruben Vardanyan

For two months, our families in Artsakh have been living under blockade and growing uncertainty across all facets of life,” Artsakh’s Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan said in a Twitter post.

“Facing a humanitarian crisis, living conditions have become increasingly difficult and made worse by underlying energy and economic crises,” he added.

The State Minister stressed that by creating uncertainty, Azerbaijan is advancing its goal of ethnic cleansing/forced deportation.

“While international humanitarian organizations have condemned Azerbaijan’s actions and called for an end to its blockade, we need action now to open the road and guarantee reliable access to energy,” he stressed.