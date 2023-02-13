Armenian PM congratulates Nikos Christodoulides on his election as President of Cyprus

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Nikos Christodoulides on his election as the 8th President of Cyprus.

“The Armenia-Cyprus relations are deepening in all areas of mutual interest, on bilateral and multilateral formats, and you have an immense input in it,” PM Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

Dear Mr. @Christodulides, I'd like to extend my warm congratulations to You on being elected as the 8th President of the Republic of #Cyprus.



🇦🇲-🇨🇾 relations are deepening in all areas of mutual interest, on bilateral & multilateral formats, & you have an immense input in it. — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) February 13, 2023

Nikos Christodoulides was elected president of Cyprus in the second and final round of voting on Sunday.

The former Cypriot foreign minister garnered 51.9 percent support in a runoff vote that was much tighter than initially expected, according to results announced by the state broadcaster of Cyprus. He was running against career diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis who got 48.1 percent of vote. The inauguration ceremony will take place later Sunday night.

Christodoulides, 49, comes from the ruling right-wing Democratic Rally party (DISY), but was running as an independent, with the backing of the center and center-right parties. Mavroyiannis, 66, a former chief negotiator in peace talks with Turkish Cypriots and a former permanent representative of Cyprus to the United Nations, was also running as an independent with the backing of the communist-rooted AKEL party.