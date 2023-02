Less than a minute

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

Issues on regional security and stability were discussed during the meeting.

The interlocutors touched upon the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, developments on the draft peace treaty.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan was also discussed.