Armenian, Turkish, US rescuers save two girls as quake toll goes past 29,000

Two girls were rescued in the city of Adiyaman, where the Armenian team is carrying out rescue works, Member of the Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan informs.

“Two miracles more happened on the seventh day! In Adiyaman, as a result of the cooperation of Turkish, Armenian and US teams, two more of our girls were rescued alive,” Paylan tweeted.

“Solidarity is saving lives!” he added.

Two miracles more happened on the seventh day!

In Adıyaman, as a result of the cooperation of Turkish, Armenian and US teams, two more of our girls were rescued alive.

👏👏👏

Solidarity is saving lives!

🇹🇷 🇦🇲 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oEHjx8QyWW — Garo Paylan – Կարօ Փայլան (@GaroPaylan) February 12, 2023

Another 8-ear-old girl was pulled alive from the rubbles on Saturday.

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and northwestern Syria has gone past 29,000 as rescue efforts continue.

The number of deaths in Turkey rose to 24,617 on Sunday while more than 4,500 were killed in Syria.