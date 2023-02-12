Armenian mother and child rescued in Syria after 100 hours under rubbles

Swiss search and rescue teams in Syria have rescued 3-month-old Armenian baby Vartan and his mother Yasmine from under the rubble more than 100 hours after the devastating earthquake, Zartonk Media quotes Swiss TV station RTS as saying.

BREAKING: Armenian Baby Vartan & Mother Yasmine Rescued After 100 Hours Under The Earthquake Rubble In Syria pic.twitter.com/TJffoB2y79 — Zartonk Media (@ZartonkMedia) February 11, 2023

Rescuers pulled more survivors from the rubble on Sunday six days after one of the worst earthquakes to hit Turkey and Syria, as Turkish authorities sought to maintain order across the disaster zone and began legal action over some building collapses.

With chances of finding more survivors growing more remote, the toll in both countries from Monday’s earthquake and major aftershocks rose above 33,000 and looked set to keep growing.