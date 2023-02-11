Relations with Tehran of special importance for Yerevan: Armenian PM congratulates Iran leaders on anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the President of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The message addressed to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran reads:

“Your Highness,

I convey to you my warm congratulations on the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Armenian-Iranian warm and friendly relations with centuries-old roots, rich history and tradition are of special importance for our two countries.

It has been more than three decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, during which we have witnessed steady and firm bilateral cooperation.

I am confident that the Armenian-Iranian friendly relations shaped in the atmosphere of mutual respect and trust will record greater achievements in the future for the benefit of the peoples of Armenia and Iran.

Taking the opportunity, I wish you good health and plenty of sunshine.”

The message addressed to the Iranian President reads:

“Your Excellency,

I convey my warm and sincere wishes to you and the friendly people of Iran on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The indomitable Armenian-Iranian relations anchored on centuries-old history and mutual respect are of special importance for the Republic of Armenia.

I am confident by joint efforts we will be able to bring the interstate cooperation to a new level, the multi-sector agenda of which will be further expanded for the benefit of the welfare of the two friendly peoples and the security of our countries.

Attaching great importance to our visions of the establishment and strengthening of regional peace and stability, I reaffirm the official invitation made by me during my visit to Tehran last year to you to visit Armenia

Taking this opportunity, I wish you new success and sustainable peace to the friendly people of Iran.”