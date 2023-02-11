King Charles coronation logo created by iPhone designer

The official logo for King Charles III’s coronation, to feature in street parties, social media and souvenirs, has been revealed by Buckingham Palace, the BBC reports.

It has been created by Sir Jony Ive, known for his innovative designs of Apple gadgets, including the iPhone.

This is a more traditional image, with flowers forming the shape of the St Edward’s crown used in the coronation.

The floral design highlights the “optimism of spring” and reflects the King’s love of nature, says Sir Jony.

“The design was inspired by King Charles’s love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world,” said the former Apple design guru, who is more usually associated with sleek tech designs of equipment such as iMacs and iPods.

The logo, to be used for events over the coronation long weekend in May, features a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock – emblems from across the United Kingdom.