Turkey says “rejects” Mexico Senate resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Turkey on Thursday slammed a Mexican Senate resolution on Armenian Genocide.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying the February 8th resolution “recognizing the 1915 events as ‘genocide’ is an invalid attempt to rewrite history with political motives.”

“We reject and strongly condemn this decision,” the Ministry said.

“We call on the Mexican Senate to correct this misstep, instead of serving the agenda of some circles that try to create hostility from history,” it stressed.

On February 8, the Senate of Mexicօ adopted a document, recognizing the Armenian Genocide, highlighting the importance of respect for universal human rights.

At the same time, the Senate urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote the official recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Mexico, the Armenian Embassy in Mexico informs.