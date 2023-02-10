Armenian, Russian FMs discuss humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

Less than a minute

On February 10, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov.

Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated his Russian counterpart on the occasion of Diplomat’s Day.

The top diplomats of the two countries discussed issues on regional security and stability.

Touching upon the daily deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the need for the immediate unblocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.

The imperative of implementing and unconditionally observing the provisions of the Trilateral Statement was stressed.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov exchanged views on the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

During the phone conversation, various issues of the Armenia-Russia bilateral agenda were also discussed.