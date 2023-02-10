Armenian President signs condolence book at the Syrian Embassy

President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the Embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic in Armenia and made a note in the mourning book opened in connection with the earthquake that rocked Syria on Monday, leaving many killed and injured and causing huge destruction.

In particular, President Vahagn Khachaturyan wrote: “I send my words of sincere sorrow and support to the friendly people of Syria, I wish endurance and courage of spirit to the families of the victims, and speedy recovery to the injured.”

President Khachaturyan had a short conversation with Syrian Ambassador to Armenia Nora Arisian.

More than 21,000 people are now known to have died after Monday’s earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria.