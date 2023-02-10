Armenian FM, US Assistant Secretary of State discuss issues of regional security

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried.

The interlocutors touched upon regional security issues.

Thoughts were exchanged on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed the need to lift the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan as soon as possible and restore the normal regime of the corridor defined by the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020 without any preconditions.