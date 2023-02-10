Armenian FM briefs Russia’s special envoy on Azerbaijani provocations

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Igor Khovaev, Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the special representative of the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs for supporting the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the latest developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the provocations of the Azerbaijani side, the claims on the sovereign territory of Armenia and belligerent rhetoric hinder the establishment of peace and stability in the region.